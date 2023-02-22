Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

CPRT opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. Copart has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Copart by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

