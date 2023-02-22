CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $85.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.
CoStar Group Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.99. 2,781,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
