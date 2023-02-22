CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $85.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.99. 2,781,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

