Cowen Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $76.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $56.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

EXAS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Shares of EXAS opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $79.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

