Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) vs. Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Critical Survey

Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Credit One Financial and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A Thryv 9.41% 29.21% 8.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Credit One Financial and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Thryv has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.69%. Given Thryv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credit One Financial and Thryv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 0.74 $101.58 million $2.99 7.98

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Credit One Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thryv beats Credit One Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit One Financial

Credit One Financial, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CEM International Ltd, provides advertising agency services in the United States. The company has an agreement with Macau Lotus Satellite TV Media Limited (Lotus TV) to provide advertising services. It offers advertising agency services to its clients through advertising time slots, which it obtains from Lotus TV. Credit One Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. It also offers print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, dexknows.com, and extended search solutions; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, including online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

