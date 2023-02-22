Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 188.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.6 %

OLMA stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.34. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

