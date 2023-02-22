Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.33 million-$858.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.48 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.86. 954,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.