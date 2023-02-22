Cronos Price Up 4% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 4% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $25.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00056290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001135 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.