CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lifted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.1% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in CSX by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,351. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

