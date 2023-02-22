Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,670 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $26,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 401,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.