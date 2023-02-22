Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 60,749 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Humana worth $45,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Humana by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.34. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.