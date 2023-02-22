Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $33.27 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 673.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 374,383 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $33,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 685,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

