Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Issue $1.57 Quarterly Dividend

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Cummins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cummins to earn $19.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Cummins Stock Down 2.4 %

CMI opened at $251.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $259.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,907. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after purchasing an additional 43,461 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 369,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

