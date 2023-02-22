Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-$8.90 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.82. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

