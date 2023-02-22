Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.655-$2.710 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CW opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.82. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

