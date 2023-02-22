Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
NYSE CWK opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.36. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
