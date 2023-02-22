Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.36. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

