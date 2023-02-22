Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $250.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.51. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

