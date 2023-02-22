DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-6.95 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.17.
NYSE:DVA traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
