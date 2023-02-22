DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-6.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.