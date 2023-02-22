DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85. DaVita also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$6.95 EPS.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in DaVita by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

