DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85. DaVita also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$6.95 EPS.
DaVita Price Performance
Shares of DVA stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in DaVita by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.