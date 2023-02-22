DeepBrain Chain Achieves Market Cap of $15.97 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and $929,954.93 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00418109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.94 or 0.27696279 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

