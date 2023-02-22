Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target to $290.00

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WST. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WST traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,996. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.79.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

