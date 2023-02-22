Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target to $290.00

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WST. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of WST traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,996. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.79.
Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services
In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
