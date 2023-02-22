DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Critical Contrast

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and DFI Retail Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.08 billion 0.91 $62.31 million $0.56 51.59 DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 7.65

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 1 2 6 0 2.56 DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet and DFI Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.92%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 1.63% 7.83% 3.02% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats DFI Retail Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Rating)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.