Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

