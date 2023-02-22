Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,977 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Digital Realty Trust worth $67,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after acquiring an additional 799,633 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,645,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 389,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,838. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

