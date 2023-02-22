Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

NYSE:DDS traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.61. 231,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.84. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

