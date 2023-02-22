Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,670.76

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,670.76 ($32.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,928 ($35.26). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,852 ($34.34), with a volume of 89,438 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.50) to GBX 2,700 ($32.51) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.46) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.62) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.50) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($25.89) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,790 ($33.60).

Diploma Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,644.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,826.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,671.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 7,105.26%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

