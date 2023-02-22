Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $192,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.8 %

DFS opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $124.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

