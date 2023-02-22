DMC Global (BOOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.16 million, a P/E ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

