Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6,331.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 5.3 %

EMN stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

