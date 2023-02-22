Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Akkr Management Company LLC

Akkr Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up approximately 2.8% of Akkr Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Akkr Management Company LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $347,776,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,301,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after acquiring an additional 843,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ESTC stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

