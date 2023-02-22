Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Shares Down 2.4%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. 607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Electricité de France Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

