Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.43 EPS.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.84.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Articles

