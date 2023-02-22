eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. eMagin shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 221,800 shares trading hands.

eMagin Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get eMagin alerts:

Institutional Trading of eMagin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.