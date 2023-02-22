Enegra (EGX) (EGX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.82 Million

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $15.55 billion and approximately $1.82 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $182.97 or 0.00769273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 185.56651651 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,871,127.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

