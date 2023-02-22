Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Sold by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,628 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 7.23% of Entera Bio worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Stock Up 6.7 %

ENTX stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

