Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 374,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

