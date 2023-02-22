Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 374,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

