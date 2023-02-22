Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. Enviva makes up 3.7% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 178.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enviva Price Performance

Enviva Dividend Announcement

EVA opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 28,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at $295,134,876.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 28,697 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.