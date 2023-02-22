Enzyme (MLN) Price Hits $27.01 on Top Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for about $27.01 or 0.00110049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $55.06 million and $3.53 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

