EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.38 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.
EPAM Systems Price Performance
EPAM Systems stock traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Stories
