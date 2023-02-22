EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAMGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.