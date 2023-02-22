EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

