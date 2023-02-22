EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 5.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $32.06. 2,137,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,030,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

EQT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

