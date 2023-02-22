Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $782.47.

Equinix Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $703.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $701.43 and a 200-day moving average of $652.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.46%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Equinix by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

