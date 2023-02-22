Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $760.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.32.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $703.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $701.43 and its 200 day moving average is $652.47.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Equinix by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

