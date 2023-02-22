Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,971 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

