Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,949 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QEFA stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $73.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12.

