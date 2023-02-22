Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,135 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54.

