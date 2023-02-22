Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 5,886 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 96,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $15,234,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

