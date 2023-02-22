Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 995 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 166,034 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPEM opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $41.28.

