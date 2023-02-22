Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 89,795 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $105.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.