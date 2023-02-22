Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

