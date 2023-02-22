Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 530,188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,507,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after buying an additional 399,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after buying an additional 176,896 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

