Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 16,213 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,213 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.